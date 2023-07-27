LAUREL- Belgrade defeated Laurel 3-2 on Thursday night in a game that took over three hours to complete due to stormy weather conditions.

The Bandits scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and secure their spot in Friday's undefeated semifinal. Belgrade will face the Billings Blue Jays at 7 PM.

Belgrade scored first in the bottom of the third, scoring one run to give themselves a lead that would hold until the sixth inning.

The Laurel Dodgers found their footing after a long rain and lightning delay. Coming back in the top of the sixth inning, the Dodgers plated two runs to claim a 2-1 lead over the Bandits.

Laurel scored both runs in the game on just two hits.

With one out, Belgrade had Diego Casas on second base. Keenan Kraft hit the into the infield and a throwing error from Laurel allowed Casas to score from second to tie the game.

The Bandits would complete the seventh inning rally, scoring one more off a Laurel error at around 10:30 PM on Thursday night to advance in the State A Legion winner's bracket.

Glacier will face Lethbridge at 1 PM followed by Laurel and Butte at 4 PM. Billings and Belgrade will battle for a spot in the championship round at 7 PM.