BILLINGS- The Billings Royals boast 12 seniors on their roster this summer. 13 if you include Kruz Slevira, who is back utilizing his extra year of eligibility.

The Royals outfielder is back in the Magic City for another season after spending a year in school at Montana State in Bozeman.

"Feels really good to be back. I just like being here with my teammates and it's just real enjoyable to be back," Slevira said.



This summer isn't just one for fun with the guys however. Kruz hopes while this summer may be his last with the Royals, it won't be his last playing in Billings.

"My plan is to transfer back here and hopefully have a chance to play for Billings, MSU-B and see what happens from there... Just being close to home, school it will feel nice to be in a place I'm familiar with," he said.



With no spot guaranteed with the Yellowjackets, Kruz said he needs to build off last season and continue to hit the ball better to achieve that goal at MSUB.

He's also back with some unfinished business with the team. Last year, the Royals fell to Helena in the AA title game, marking the second consecutive season they've finished as the runner-ups.

Floating around the .500 mark so far this season, Billings is eager to get another crack at a state title.

"We know we have a lot of experience and that will help us in the long run and we know how to compete in every game possible."

A state title, and a spot on your dream roster at the next level, wouldn't be a bad way to cap off a Legion ball career for Kruz Slevira.