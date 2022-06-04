BILLINGS- The Billings Royals are locked and loaded with a deep roster that hopes to return to the AA Legion state title game this summer in Billings.

Royals boast 13 seniors overall, with the strength coming with their pitching staff as they return multiple all-state throwers in Reagan Walker, Lance Schaff and Davis Mosier.

Last year's squad finished with a 53-14 record, including a 20-game winning streak to cap off the regular season. On Friday, the Royals defeated the Scarlets 11-1 for their second win over their rivals this season.

The guys on the team are aware of their experience, and say the team shouldn't have an issue knowing what it takes to compete at the highest level. The seniors are also enjoying one more summer on the diamond together.



"It's just amazing, we've played for four years us 12 freshman all the way to senior year and here we are for one more go and we're having fun you know," said Royals pitcher and first baseman Davis Mosier.

On the other side of the coin, Sy Waldron is the lone underclassman on the roster, and he's doing his best to keep up with the pressure from a veteran group.

"Yeah, it's great, they're all super supportive and real good guys. It's a lot of pressure, being the youngest guy out here but it's fun it's a lot of fun," Waldron said.



The Royals and Scarlets play each other again on Thursday.