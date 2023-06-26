LAUREL- This summer, the State A American Legion Baseball Tournament will be held for the first time in Laurel. The hosting Dodgers hope to be vying for a state title, a goal they fell short of a year ago.

Laurel was the team to beat out of Eastern A in 2022, finishing the regular season with a 20-4 conference record. That success didn't translate to the postseason.

In last year's state tournament, the top-seeded Dodgers didn't make it to the weekend, falling in their first two games to Glacier and Lewistown. This summer brings new opportunities, a new chance for success as Laurel deals with some roster turnover.

A younger squad needed to find a new identity, and that's brewed some healthy competition in practice and on gameday.

"So many kids are competing for spots every single week, everyday minute after minute. We have a bunch of kids in the cage grinding and our whole team is just grinders," said senior Jace Buchanan. "It's tough when you get those moments when you're down a couple runs, nobody is really putting the bat on the ball and all you try to do is keep everyone's spirits up." And despite maybe some slow starts in other years when the team has had a lot of new guys, the Dodgers are picking up wins and are currently 19-13 overall after a weekend against touch competition in Nebraska.

Part of that new identity has been a bit of a new style of baseball. Evan Caton said while it's different, it's a fun brand of ball.

"We're definitely scrappy, a lot more scrappy than years before. We had a lot of power guys, couple college guys with big power bats or power arms pitching so this year we're younger and not quite as large. So, we have to get scrappy when we play, play close games and grind it out compared to some other teams so it's fun baseball," said senior Evan Caton.

Laurel is back on the diamond in the Treasure State on June 28 when they take on the Blue Jays in a doubleheader in Billings.