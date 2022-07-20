BILLINGS- Michael Feralio is easy to spot in the Scarlets dugout. His long beard and hair makes him look more like coach than a player, and it's earned him a nickname from his teammates.

"He's just a caveman it's funny, I love to have it, everybody loves it and we just call him our sasquatch that's what we call him," said Rocco Gioioso.

Truth is, Feralio is a bit older than the rest. He's back this summer after playing a year of college ball at Vermillion Community College in Minnesota. That's where he says the new look became a necessity.

"I was playing college baseball in Northern Minnesota and it was very, very cold there so long hair was the look for appearance and functionality... I like the feel, I like the beard, I like the flow I feel like it's a good look for me I like it," Feralio said.

Feralio used to be a little more polished in previous seasons in the red and white, but his teammates are digging the new look.

"I like it, I think it's funny. I've seen him go from baby face with some short hair to that so it's been kind of fun to see that transformation," Nate McDonald said.

While the beard may have provided some much needed insulation during the winter in Minnesota, it's a little toasty this summer in Billings.

"I'm just suffering, there's no trick with this much beard, I have a lot of body hair too I'm a hairy dude, so it is hot, it's mad hot and there's no way around it," Feralio said.

As Feralio heats up under the beard, the Scarlets hope to heat up next week at the State AA tournament at home at Dehler Park. Billings has finished third the last two seasons, and Feralio said he wanted to be back with the boys for one last run.

"I want to play with these guys these are my brothers, this is my family this is where I want to be is play with these guys and hopefully put a ring on my finger by the end of the season."

The Scarlets wrap up the regular season on the road this weekend in Kalispell before the AA Legion State Tournament begins on July 27.