BILLINGS- A hit in the bottom of the seventh inning from Sy Waldron plated the Royals the game winning run as they beat Missoula 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Royals beat the Mavericks in two out of their three games in the home series this week.

Waldron, as well as Ethan Chaney and Kayden Keith each recorded two hits. Ryan Denowh had two RBIs for the Royals.

Billings improves to 11-6 in conference play and sit in second place in the Montana Legion Baseball conference standings. Missoula is fifth at 8-7 in conference play. In the overall standings last updated on June 26th here, the Royals are fifth and the Mavs are seventh.