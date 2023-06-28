The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Yellowstone County in south central Montana...
* Until 1000 PM MDT.
* At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain just north of Shepherd and Worden, including Razor
Creek and Pompeys Pillar Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Worden, Ballantine, Shepherd and Pompeys Pillar.
This warning does not include the city of Billings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and
request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in
Billings.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
.Thunderstorms today will be capable of producing heavy rainfall
which may cause localized flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas,
Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Crazy Mountains, Golden
Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills,
Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern
Carbon, Northern Park, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass,
Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills,
Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Wheatland,
Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of north central
Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast Bighorn
Mountains and Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 2
inch per hour rates possible. This rain combined with wet
soils may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. Areas that
have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to experience
flooding. Stay alert!
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&