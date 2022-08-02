BILLINGS, Mont.- On Sunday, the Billings Royals defeated the Helena Senators to claim the State AA American Legion Championship. Key in that victory were twin brothers, Austin and Lance Schaaf, who both came up big in crunch time.

Tied at three a piece, Royals ace Lance Schaaf told his team he needed them to deliver one more run on offense, and he could bring home the win for Billings.

Turns out his brother, Austin, heard him loud and clear. Austin started the inning off with a base hit, one of three hits in the game, and it was Austin who eventually scored the game-winning run off a Helena error from a Jessen West hit in the bottom of the fifth. Austin spoke about the moment and his brother's performance on the mound.

"It was awesome, I knew he was locking in, he said get us one more run and we got it for him. Then he kind of found it and it's cool, I trust him a lot and it worked out," Austin said.



Lance of course did get the final six outs the Royals needed to secure their first state title since 2018, and Lance was named Tournament MVP after the 4-3 win.

"That's what Lance does. Big game, big time pitcher, he told us he needed one more run, we went and got it for him, and it couldn't happen to a better kid," said Royals manager David Swecker.



Behind the dish catching for his brother was Austin, who put on the gear and caught for the first time in his baseball career this summer.

"He never caught before. We started working him in during like tournament games with less stress. Then, we hit a groove, maybe coincidentally I don't know and he's just been my catcher, we've been really good," Lance said.



Safe to say, the pair are at the top of their game at the right time. Lance threw 14 strikeouts in 14 innings of work last week with an ERA under two. Austin won the tournament's batting title, going 9 for 15 from the plate in five games.

On Wednesday, the Schaaf's and the Royals will hope to keep it rolling in the Northwest Regional Tournament when they take on host team the Gillette Riders at 7 PM.

As for the Schaaf twins, after this summer, Lance will stay in town and play baseball for MSU-Billings. Austin is headed to Missoula to be a student at the University of Montana.