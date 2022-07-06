BILLINGS- The Billings Royals and Scarlets each notched a pair of wins on Wednesday to wrap up their homestand against a pair of teams from Alberta.

After winning game one 10-0, the Scarlets used four runs in the first and four runs in the seventh inning to defeat Medicine Hat 10-3 in game two for the sweep.

The Billings Royals held off Lethbridge 4-3 in their first game before handling the Elks 16-5 in the final game of the day.

The opponents were notable as a pair of Canadian teams who haven't been able to play across the border in over two years. Lethbridge and Medicine Hat have been playing a couple teams in Canada but haven't had the opportunity to compete for the state title in Montana.

"It's great to be back, last couple years playing up North has been difficult and we're definitely happy to be back," said Lethbridge manager Scott Oikawa.

He said the teams had tried to at least make it down for the state tournament, but regulations and the emergence of different variants made it impossible. This summer, while they are back in Montana, Legion programs from the Treasure State are not allowed to cross the border to play in Canada. That means all of Medicine Hat and Lethbridge's conference games are played on the road, as they will nearly live in Montana for the next month until the state tournament.

"There are definitely a lot of challenges but being able to play in the league, being able to play in a state championship outweighs all those little things we have to do but to keep everyone safe, we will do what we need to do to get some quality baseball," he said.

The state tournament is in Billings and begins on July 26.