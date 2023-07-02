BILLINGS- Baseball can be a cruel game.

An error by the Scarlets in the final inning allowed their rivals the Royals to top them 8-7 and win the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals jumped on the Scarlets in the beginning of the game, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings.

After both teams showed off their reliable defense, the Scarlets broke through in the sixth. Behind multiple RBIs from Jaxon Brandt and Kade Vatnsdal, the Scarlets outscored the Royals 5-1 in the final two innings to stage a furious comeback and enter the seventh inning tied at seven between the two Billings teams.

With Davis Chakos on first and two outs against the Royals, Jaiden Turner stepped up to the plate. Turner popped it up into right field, right where the sun shines brightest, and the ball dropped off the outfielder's glove. Chakos was able to score during the frenzy in the outfield, delivering the tournament trophy for the Blue side.

Sy Waldron and Chakos each had two hits for the Royals. Ethan Chaney had one hit, three RBI. Davis Mosier started on the mound for the Royals and threw four innings, allowing four hits, one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Four Scarlets had two hits as they recorded three more total hits than the Royals. Brandt led the Scarlets with three RBI.