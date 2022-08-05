Billings Royals

GILLETTE- The Idaho Falls Bandits scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Billings Royals 4-3 and advance to the Northwest Regional championship series. 

A RBI double from Owen Doucette in the top of the seventh plated two runs for the Royals, tying the game up at 3 apiece in the undefeated semifinal. 

The Bandits, who are two-time defending Legion national champions will once again play on championship Sunday. 

Billings plays Cheyenne at 4 PM on Saturday for a chance to meet Idaho Falls once again on Sunday. 

