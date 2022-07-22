BILLINGS- Richie Cortese had three RBI's and two home runs to lead Laurel to an 11-5 win over Glendive.

The second home run for Cortese spurred a five-run third inning for Laurel, who also scored four runs in the sixth inning to seal the win.

Jace Buchanan added three hits for Laurel. Braedon Foos, Evan Caton and Cortese each recorded two hits. Ian Bauer threw six innings for the Dodgers with two earned runs and six strikeouts.

Rhett Hoffer and and Casey Rounseville each recorded two hits for Glendive.

The top-seeded Dodgers advance to play the winner between the Billings Blue Jays and Billings Cardinals at 4 PM on Friday night.