BILLINGS- On Wednesday, the State A Legion Baseball tournaments begin with AA held in Billings and A in Belgrade.

After defeating the Billings Cardinals in the Eastern A title game on Sunday, the Laurel Dodgers hold the top seed in Eastern A. Laurel is chasing their first state title since 2013.



Before the district tournament, Cortese boasted a batting average over .600, and drove in over 60 RBI's. He's looking to not only finish his own career with the Dodgers on a high note, but his family's as well. Since 2006, a Cortese brother, whether it be Zach, Dakota, Dawson or now Richie, have suited up for Laurel. Coming up with some crucial, big plays in a pair of contests against the Cardinals was Dodgers senior pitcher and first baseman, Richie Cortese. Cortese is using his extra year of eligibility to play with the Dodgers after a freshman season at Dickinson State.

"Like I used to be the kid chasing foul balls here, just watching my brothers now this is my last year here it's kind of sad to see it go, my families made a lot of memories on this field especially so yeah it's sad but you got to move on at some point," Cortese said.

He said he wanted to come back to sharpen up some of his skills, and have a chance to hit more after Dickinson has focused on his abilities mostly on the mound. Cortese was 4-0 on the mound with 39 strikeouts in 25 innings prior to the district tournament.

The Dodgers begin their state title run on Wednesday in Belgrade at 1 PM against West Glacier.