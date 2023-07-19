BILLINGS--The Legion baseball regular season is winding down, and the Billings Royals are sitting as the 4th seed as they head into state looking to defend their title.

The Royals have played this season with a target on their back trying to defend that title. After Wednesday's doubleheader that they split with the Casper Oilers, they sit 33-29 on the season.

They said the season didn't exactly meet their expectations, but that being the 4th seed relieves some pressure and allows them to play their game.

"We feel good, every team is going in 0-0, and if we can get hot at the right time and do our job, we should have a pretty good run at the state tournament," senior Jaiden Turner said. "I think it takes away a little pressure, but I still think teams should be worried about us being the 4th seed. Don't sleep on us, of course."

"We didn't end up where we wanted to end up by the end of the season, but, I mean, we're still pretty confident going into it," senior Nathan Kojetin said. "We know we can beat any team in the state, it's just a matter of how we play that day, I suppose. I know we have the talent to do it, it's just about staying consistent, that's pretty much our only flaw."

The Royals' first game in the state tournament is Saturday at 7pm in Missoula vs. the Mavericks.