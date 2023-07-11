BILLINGS--Legion baseball was back at Dehler Park Tuesday, and the Billings Scarlets hosted the Lethbridge Elks.

The Scarlets jumped on the lead right away, Jaden Sanchez hit an RBI single into the infield that brought around two to set the tone in the first inning.

It was quiet on the Lethbridge side as Drew McDowell shut down the Elks from the hill, allowing only one hit that came in the final inning.

The offensive production was shut down until the Scarlets blew it open in the fourth, with runners on and two outs, Kyler Northrop's RBI double gave the Scarlets a 3-0 lead, and they continued to roll from there.

Billings took home a 6-1 victory at Dehler Park.