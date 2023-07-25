LAUREL--The State A American Legion Baseball Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, and this year a new program and town will get the chance to host the tournament.
Community backs Laurel Dodgers as they host Class A Legion Tournament
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Billings powerlifter prepares to represent Team USA at IPF World Championships
- On Deck with the Billings Mustangs: Jalen Garcia
- Former Montana Grizzlies basketball player, coach Larry Krystkowiak enjoying retired life
- Breanna Williams' Billings Skyview jersey to be displayed at Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
- Indigenous Trail running club sending six to National Track and Field Championships
- Billings West's Kourtney Grossman commits to Eastern Washington
- Billings Scarlets using team chemistry to fuel postseason run
- Entering state as fourth seed takes some pressure off of Billings Royals
- Opportunity at Eastern Kentucky was too good to pass up for Sydney Little Light
- Montana Grizzlies get commitments from UCLA, junior college transfers
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.