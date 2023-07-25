LAUREL--The State A American Legion Baseball Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, and this year a new program and town will get the chance to host the tournament.

On Sunday night, the Laurel Dodgers received a police escort from the interstate to the ballpark as the community celebrated the team's win in the East A District tournament in Miles City.

The Dodgers entered the tournament as the three seed, then beat the top-seeded Billings Blue Jays in the championship match. Now, for the first time in the program's history, they will host the State A American Legion tournament in Laurel this week, and they know their hometown will be supporting them all week long.

"Super excited, you know everybody in Laurel is going to be supporting us, and family-wise, a bunch of people are going to come down," senior shortstop Jace Buchanan said. "The field will be packed, stands, everything, and it's going to be super nice to have that home community there to have your back while you're winning."

"It's just going to be fun," senior pitcher and catcher Evan Caton said. "We get to host the state tournament, play on our home field, and have a big crowd at our game which is fun. We have big crowds sometimes at district games, but state is a whole new level, really good environment and I think it will be the best atmosphere for any game we've played. It should be fun the whole tournament."

The first pitch of state is set for Wednesday morning at 10am, and the Dodgers begin their title hopes in the final game of the day at 7pm against Lethbridge.