BILLINGS--The Billings Royals are coming off of a championship season and looking to defend their title. While they have a target on their back, they are still finding ways to celebrate the pieces that add up to wins.

While their blinged-out Billings Royals chain may not be a direct cause of their success this season, it's helping them to celebrate the stuff that adds up to wins.

"We all decided that whenever we do something good, we need something good to let the guy know that he's the guy," junior infielder Sy Waldron said. "We decided to get a chain, and make it spin. Home runs, walk-offs, shutting teams out, pitching, anything like that, getting bunts down, anything that really helps out the team."

And so far, their bats have been a big cause of celebration.

"Clutch hitting," senior infielder Ethan Chaney said. "That's definitely been our biggest motor. From last year, obviously coming off of a state championship, they lost a lot of guys, so the guys coming out this year have stepped up in a big way." Their goal, of course, is to repeat, but defending a title is not an easy task.

"It's been a battle," infielder and pitcher Jaiden Turner said. "I mean, we definitely have an X on our back because people want to beat the Royals all the time."

The new batch of seniors said the success starts with accountability.

"If you mess up, own up to it, if someone else messes up, you've got to pick them up, you have to be able to have them move on and worry about the next ball, worry about the next at bat," Chaney said. "You'll aways get another one."

Despite the battles of the season, they are still finding ways to enjoy the ride.

"Pitching against the Scarlets the other day, definitely," Turner said with a smile. "I always love pitching against those guys because I know them pretty well."

"Battling out games with the teammates," Chaney said. "We've all been warriors at it, we've gone out there and played good games when we needed to."