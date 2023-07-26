LAUREL--The later slate of the Class A State Legion tournament Wednesday night contained a pair of high-scoring matchups.

First up was the Havre North Stars, the one seed out of the north, facing off against the number two seed in the south Billings Blue Jays.

Havre wasted no time, putting up six runs in the second inning.

Their defense was rolling as well, Brody Nanini was shutting them down, until the Blue Jays strung together a five-run rally in the bottom of the second inning to pull within one.

The game had no shortage of plays at the plate, and the Blue Jays slid past the North Stars 10-9. The Laurel community had waited all day for the final game of the night, when their Laurel Dodgers took on the Lethbridge Miners.

"Let's go Dodgers!" rang out through the ballpark, and the Dodgers responded to the cheers from the crowd and put up a couple of runs early in the first.

Lethbridge settled in on defense, but the Dodgers were just as comfortable shutting them down.

The Miners brought one run in on a wild pitch, and then scored four runs in a ninth-inning rally, but it wasn't enough.

The Dodgers advanced and will face the Blue Jays Thursday night at 7pm.