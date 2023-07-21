BILLINGS--The Scarlets have won ten state titles since 1987, the year the league reclassified into the AA and A divisions we know today. That is the most of any AA squad, and this season, they're headed to the state tournament as the two seed and feeling primed to make a run.

"I think a state championship," senior outfielder Hunter Doyle said.

"I think a state championship is the only thing we can expect, and being in that game, I mean, we've got to take it one game at a time, but that's our main goal, to be in that game and win it," senior infielder Jaden Sanchez said.

It wasn't always that easy for the Scarlets, after going through a rough patch offensively earlier in the season. Now, they've bounced back and are feeling good about where they're at.

"We probably just got a little looser, started having a little bit more fun at the plate, and then once one guy does it, then the rest of the team does it too," Doyle said.

"It's our confidence in each other, being able to trust the guy behind you, and in front of you to get the job done, and then when your name is called upon, that you can have that confidence in yourself to get it done," Sanchez said.

Some of their momentum and confidence can be attributed to their late-season series win over their rival, the Billings Royals.

"Those games definitely get you amped up, and I'd say that adds a lot of confidence to our team," senior third baseman Nathan McDonald said. "We already knew we can beat any team in the state, and that just gave us the reassurance and it gave us some momentum headed into state as well," Sanchez said. The thing that sets this year's Scarlets squad apart is the way they've gelled as a team.

"We have a few new guys this year, and we've all been able to mesh together really easily, and sometimes it takes teams a second to get to know each other, especially with some new young guys with older guys," McDonald said.

"We all support each other really well, and I think that does kind of show when you watch us play, but when we get down in a game, we don't get down on each other," Doyle said. "We do a really good job of staying together and battling games out, and I don't think we've done that well in previous years."

"I think that's everything," Sanchez said. "I believe that a team can't really accomplish what they really want to do unless they get along off the field as well, and we've been able to do that."

They have only lost one series this season, and hope their confidence carries them to their first state championship since 2016.