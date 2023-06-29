BILLINGS--Sheridan played both of the Billings teams this afternoon down at Dehler Park.

The Royals won earlier in the day in a high-scoring 15-5 contest that left Sheridan fighting for a split against the Scarlets Thursday afternoon.

The troopers struck first, Michael Greer lined an RBI out to deep left center field. The runner was already stealing, so he walked on in for an early lead.

The bottom of the second was where the Scarlets did their damage. Jaeden Sanchez hit a tight rope down the third base line to tie it up.

Then, Nolan Berkham took it down the right field line and found green grass for the Scarlets, who scored two more.

Colter Wilson turned in a solid pitching performance that was backed up by solid defense for the Scarlets, who came away with a 12-4 win.