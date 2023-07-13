BILLINGS--The Billings Royals and Bozeman Bucks combined for both clutch defense and timely hitting in 4-3 battle for a Royals victory.
Billings Royals win battle at Dehler Park
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Tags
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Melstone's Sage Newman scores big over Fourth of July weekend
- Grady Walker, Kash Goicoechea to carry on family legacies with Montana Grizzlies
- 2023 Montana Mile field set for Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies
- Drew McDowell allows one hit as Scarlets power past Elks
- Home of Champions rodeo is the best of both worlds for Montana cowboys
- Montana State Billings opens new indoor golf practice facility
- Billings native Sean Phelps to compete in World Triathlon Championships in Germany
- On-Deck with Connor Denning: Connections and home-run celebrations
- Ex-Montana, Billings Senior standout Jace Henderson now a full-timer on Nebraska staff
- Billings Mustangs' Jalen Garcia on 10-day IL
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.