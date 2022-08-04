GILLETTE, Wyo. - A big sixth inning propelled the Billings Royals to a 5-3 win over Medford, Oregon in the second round of the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night.

Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs plated one run, then had the bases loaded for Owen Doucette with one out. Doucette lifted one to the outfield, allowing Davis Chakos to tag up and take the Royals' first lead of the game.

A stand-up double from Jessen West scored Austin Schaaf to make it 5-3 Billings and offer some insurance entering the top of the seventh. Billings left 11 runners on base, but scored enough to defeat the Mustangs.

Reagan Walker was on the mound for Billings, throwing six innings allowing seven hits and three runs with two strikeouts. The Royals had two errors in the ballgame compared to one for Medford.

The Royals advance to play Idaho Falls in the undefeated semifinal at 7 PM on Friday night.