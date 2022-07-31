BILLINGS- The Billings Royals defeated the Helena Senators 4-3 on Sunday afternoon to 'rewrite the script' and claim the State AA American Legion Championship.

Royals went 5-0 in the tournament and won four of their games by just one run. This was the third straight title appearance for Billings, who fell to the Senators in the championship round a season ago.

"It felt like Deja Vu in those last two games, we rewrote the script and hang loose baby that's been our motto," Austin Schaaf said.

The Royals, who boast 13 seniors on the roster, had played in the title game the last two seasons as well, but came up short. Manager David Swecker said he was proud of the guys for getting the job done on Sunday.

"For a lot of them it's the third straight championship game they've played in, and the seniors really showed how much grit they have. I mean four, one run games in a state tournament and to come out on top in all of those is a testament to these boys, how hard they work, the little things they did right and I'm just really proud of them," Swecker said.

It's the seventh overall state title for the Royals and their first since 2018. Austin Schaaf was named hitter of the tournament and Lance Schaaf was named tournament MVP.

"Just joy, baseball season is such a grind, we just wanted it so bad it was awesome," Lance Schaaf said.

Lance threw 14 innings at the state tournament, with 14 strikeouts and just three earned runs. Austin Schaaf, Kruz Slevira and Carter Venable all had three hits for the Royals.

Billings advances to the Northwest Regional Tournament, where they will face host team Gillette in the first round in Gillette, Wyoming on Wednesday.