GILLETTE, Wyo- The Billings Royals defeated Gillette, Wyoming 5-1 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.

The Billings Royals scored all five of their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of some walks and errors from the Range Riders.

Jaiden Turner threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine batters and allowing three Gillette hits.

The Royals advance to play Medford, Oregon at 7 PM on Thursday night. Medford defeated Yakima, WA to advance.