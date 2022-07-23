BILLINGS- The Billings Cardinals held off a late rally by the Laurel to defeat the Dodgers 8-7 and secure their spot at next week's state tournament.

After Laurel jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Cardinals scored 8 unanswered runs from the top of the second through the top of the sixth. Most of those runs came by capitalizing on four Laurel errors.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Laurel scored two runs and set the stage for Richie Cortese. With two runners on, Cortese blasted a shot deep to the centerfield warning track and slid in for a triple.

Now clinging on to an 8-7 lead, Cardinal's pitcher Nathan Swandal struck out to Dodgers batter and got another one to ground out as Billings held off the Dodgers to claim one of two spots from the East at the State A Legion tournament next week.