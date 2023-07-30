LAUREL- Three teams had a shot at a State A Legion championship on Sunday, with Belgrade, Laurel and Glacier all in play.

Belgrade earned the bye to the second game of the day as the Bandits awaited the winner between Glacier and Laurel. The Dodgers, playing in front of a home crowd, defeated the Twins 3-2 to set up another matchup with Belgrade as Laurel sought their first title since 2013.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning. Laurel's Reece Dolechek hammered it deep to left field. The Bandits snagged it along the fence, but Laurel's Evan Caton was able to tag up from third and put the Dodgers on the board.

Laurel added to their lead in the fifth off a costly error by Belgrade. A slow-rolling ball to the infield was fielded but overthrown to first base. Jace Buchanan didn't hesitate for a second, and the senior scored all the way from first to increase the lead to 2-0.



After a couple innings of leaving guys on, Belgrade found a clutch hit from Josh Arrants. With two outs and runners on second and third, Arrants knocked it to left field, leveling the score.

"We just never had a doubt that we weren't going to win that game. Josh came up big for us with a big hit. He's been big for us all year, we all knew we weren't going to end up as losers, it was just that feeling," said Aidan Kulbeck.

In the sixth inning, the Bandits claimed the lead off a perfectly executed squeeze play by Ryas Olson. A Dodger error later in the inning would allow Belgrade to score another one and enter the final frame up two runs.



Collin Delph and his defense delivered three more outs in the seventh to secure Belgrade's first State A Legion Championship.

"I mean its a crazy moment for sure there's nothing else like it as soon as that third out comes, even the first two in that last inning. You feel the butterflies for sure and it's crazy coming out here and making history as a team," Delph said. Delph was named tournament MVP.

Aidan Kulbeck was named the tournament's batting champion and said he's happy to have another week playing with the guys.

"Oh man, it feels amazing, it's something that I've never experienced. We work so hard all year, put in the work and it finally paid off. Nothing feels better than this, this is it."



Belgrade advanced to play in the A Regional Tournament in Havre.