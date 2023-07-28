LAUREL- The Belgrade Bandits defeated the Billings Blue Jays 10-4 on Friday night to secure their spot in the State A championship round.

After another night of weather delays postponed the start of the undefeated matchup, Belgrade wasted no time to get on the board and scored five runs in the first inning.

Bandits continued to enforce their will in the third inning, plating four more runs to jump out to a 9-0 lead. The Blue Jays were able to rally late and put four on the board, but fell short to the Bandits, who are in to Sunday's championship round in Laurel with the 10-4 victory.

The Glacier Twins and Laurel Dodgers also notched wins on Friday. Laurel will matchup with the Blue Jays at 4 PM in a rematch of the East A title game. The Twins and Bandits will meet at 7 PM.