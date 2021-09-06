What if I told you a team that's won three of the last four state championships, believed they needed to prove something this year? That's the case in Laurel as the girls soccer program prepares for yet another title run.

Last season ended again in glory, as Laurel defeated Whitefish to repeat as state champions. The Lady Locos have played in the state championship game in each of the past seven seasons, and this year there's no question they expect to do the same.

'We are aware of that expectation, but how do we handle what that expectation is, so we allow them to play game by game but it's certainly there no doubt," said Head Coach Tom Maack.

Locomotives will do so with a new head coach. Aloma Jess stepped down in the offseason after leading the program since 1999. Enter Tom Maack, formerly the varsity boys coach, now takes over the Lady Locos as a familiar face to the team.

"He's been in the Laurel Storm program forever, so we show up to practice and know what to expect because he's been the same coach, saying the same things, doing the same drills and just gets us to practice best we can," said Laurel forward, Mya Maack.

Laurel graduated eight seniors from that state championship team, but they return eight more this fall, reloading once again with a group determined to create their own legacy.

"We want to keep up the legacy those seniors started. I don't think we need to prove anything comparing ourselves to those seniors as a class, but we can definitely keep that up," said senior defender Cassie Sampson.

Fellow senior defender Grace Wagner added, "It's a lot to live up to but I'm really proud of this team, how far we've come, and I know it's only been two weeks, but I think we can do it again and I'm really confident."



While Laurel may be known for lighting up the scoreboard, it's been the defense holding the line. That line is anchored by senior defender Grace Wagner and keeper, Anna Cole.

"Nobody ever looks to defense until the like last second like 'they will score a goal we need some good defense.' The girls though always appreciate us, they're really supportive... but I'm fine with that, it's been like that the last four years, just get out there and do my job," said Wagner.

Senior Chloe Baumann is moving from the back line to the midfield this season.

"We do have some younger girls on the backline now, but I don't think we are any weaker than we were last year. We have hardworking girls and I think it will be a good season for them," Baumann said.

Laurel is undefeated to start the season, and only time will tell if this group of eight seniors can deliver an eighth straight title game appearance.