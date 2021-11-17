Laurel senior running back and linebacker Beau Dantic announced his verbal commitment to Bobby Hauck and Montana football on Wednesday morning.

Dantic recently ran for 118 yards on 26 carries against Polson. He also caught two balls from 72 yards and a touchdown.

This season, Dantic has rushed for 881 yards and eight touchdowns on 163 carries. He has over 1500 yards in his career and 19 total touchdowns.

Dantic made the announcement on twitter.

I am super proud to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB I look forward to continuing my academic and football career as a Grizzly! I want to thank all friends, family, and coaches for helping to get to this point! Go griz!! @coachsacks @Coach_Hauck pic.twitter.com/mR98FiFy4i — Beau Dantic (@beau45615866) November 17, 2021

"The Griz are getting just a good human being. We got Eli Aby in Bozeman, Beau with the Griz, I love that stuff it just feels a little more special when I go to those games, watch those games as a fan," said Laurel Head Coach Mike Ludwig.





As for the decision to commit to the Grizzlies, it was an easy one for Dantic who says he's following in his family's footsteps.

"It's pretty big in my family. My great uncle, and his dad, my great grandfather both played for the Griz and it was engraved in my head and it's something I've always wanted since I was five years old. So it's definitely really cool," Dantic said.

It's a busy week for Dantic, who has now made a decision for his future just days away from watching his future team play in the Brawl of the Wild. It's also days away from Laurel's state title bout with Hamilton.

Kickoff is separated by just an hour on Saturday, so which game is the family choosing to watch?