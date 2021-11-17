Laurel senior running back and linebacker Beau Dantic announced his verbal commitment to Bobby Hauck and Montana football on Wednesday morning.

It's timely news as Dantic and Laurel prepare for their third straight Class A state championship when they host Hamilton on Saturday, and the Griz prepare for Montana State in the 120th Brawl of the Wild.

Dantic recently ran for 118 yards on 26 carries against Polson. He also caught two balls from 72 yards and a touchdown.

This season, Dantic has rushed for 881 yards and eight touchdowns on 163 carries. He has over 1500 yards in his career and 19 total touchdowns.

Dantic made the announcement on twitter.

I am super proud to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB I look forward to continuing my academic and football career as a Grizzly! I want to thank all friends, family, and coaches for helping to get to this point! Go griz!! @coachsacks @Coach_Hauck pic.twitter.com/mR98FiFy4i — Beau Dantic (@beau45615866) November 17, 2021

