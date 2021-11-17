Laurel's Beau Dantic commits to Montana football
Laurel senior running back and linebacker Beau Dantic  announced his verbal commitment to Bobby Hauck and Montana football on Wednesday morning. 

It's timely news as Dantic and Laurel prepare for their third straight Class A state championship when they host Hamilton on Saturday, and the Griz prepare for Montana State in the 120th Brawl of the Wild. 

Dantic recently ran for 118 yards on 26 carries against Polson. He also caught two balls from 72 yards and a touchdown. 

This season, Dantic has rushed for 881 yards and eight touchdowns on 163 carries. He has over 1500 yards in his career and 19 total touchdowns. 

Dantic made the announcement on twitter. 

