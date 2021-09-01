Laurel XC 'excited' about future of the program, optimistic for this season

Last fall, you could have called Laurel 'Titletown,' as they brought home four team state championships. One of those trophies on campus belongs to girls cross country.

The Lady Locos knocked off Hardin, running to their first state title since 1993, breaking a 27-year dry spell for the school. All five runners finished in the top 20 for Laurel that day. However, only two return this season.

That said, the team's upperclassmen, led by Carly Cook and Lauren Taylor, are buzzing about the young talent on the roster.