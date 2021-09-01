Laurel XC 'excited' about future of the program, optimistic for this season
Spencer Martin
Last fall, you could have called Laurel 'Titletown,' as they brought home four team state championships. One of those trophies on campus belongs to girls cross country. 
 
The Lady Locos knocked off Hardin, running to their first state title since 1993, breaking a 27-year dry spell for the school. All five runners finished in the top 20 for Laurel that day. However, only two return this season. 
 
That said, the team's upperclassmen, led by Carly Cook and Lauren Taylor, are buzzing about the young talent on the roster. 
 
"A lot of them like to run together, which is a good strategy for cross country. They are going to push each other and want to catch us, we are going to want to catch them. I'm super excited to run with them," said Cook. 
 
And that's created optimism about the Locomotives' chances this fall. 
 
"I have a lot of faith in us I think we can do really good. We have a few freshmen coming up that are really good parts of the team so I'm really excited to see what we can do, I have faith in us," said senior Lauren Taylor. 
 
Locomotives run on Friday at the Hardin Cross Country Meet .

