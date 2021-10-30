Article by 406 Sports

BILLINGS — Chloe Baumann was given a breather with about 10 minutes remaining in Saturday’s Class A girls soccer championship, and as the Laurel senior sat on the bench, bundled up in a blanket in the 39-degree weather, she briefly clasped her hands together and looked down at the ground.

Baumann’s Locomotives were clinging to a two-goal lead against a Billings Central team that had reached desperation mode and was finally putting some pressure on Laurel keeper Anna Cole. Just those 10 minutes stood in the way of Laurel accomplishing something only one other Class A program had done.

“At that point, I was just praying that we could keep our defense strong for that last 10 minutes,” Baumann said. “I knew that we had it in the bag. But you never know what can happen in 10 minutes. So much can happen in soccer.”

Depending on your point of view, not enough or just enough happened at the end. Laurel held off the Rams 2-0 at Amend Park, earning its third consecutive state championship and fourth in the last five years.

By virtue of their triumph, the Locomotives (15-0-1) became just the third program to win three in a row since the classification was formed in 2001. Billings Central won six straight from 2008-2013, and no team other than the Locomotives or the Rams have captured the championship trophy since that ’08 season.

Those numbers didn’t seem as important to the players celebrating on the turf field when the final whistle blew. No, what mattered most to them was this championship, this team.

“This means so much because it really shows that we can win without the (10) seniors from last year,” said junior Alyse Aby, who was part of a Locomotives’ midfield that helped disrupt any offensive flow the Rams tried to build. “That was kind of our goal, to appear to people that it wasn’t just the seniors last year that won state, it was all of us. So it feels really good to prove that.”

Maybe there was a sense of proving it to themselves, too. The first time the Eastern A rivals met this season, Billings Central took a commanding 3-0 lead before eventually winning 3-2. Aby said that some self-doubt crept into the team after that loss. But it was also an eye-opener that they could compete, she said, and when the teams played again a couple weeks later, the Locomotives reversed the score, this time winning 3-2.

Saturday’s match was in doubt for the first 25 minutes of so. Neither team could settle the ball, as it pinged around the midfield for much of that time.

But then Madison Peaton dribbled into the 18-yard box and with her left foot sent a shot past Rams keeper Hailey Euell. Three minutes later, Mya Maack’s powerful shot deflected off a Central defender and into the corner for a 2-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Maack, who had a record-setting season with 43 goals, put two more over the crossbar before halftime. Though those shots didn’t connect, it turned out the damage had been done.

Billings Central coach Nolan Trafton said his team dug itself too big a hole at that point, especially on a day when the Locomotives defended well. In the second half the Rams pushed more players forward and the Locomotives conceded a bit more possession, and though shots came for the Rams, there weren’t enough quality opportunities.

“As always, I’m proud of them, no matter what place they finish,” Trafton said of his team, which finished the season 13-2-0, with both losses coming to their conference foe. “I was very proud of them for the effort that they put in the second half. It just didn’t seem like we could buy a goal at that point.

“And so very, very proud of them for the entire season, the adversity that we fought back from all season long. If felt like two steps back, one step forward for a while, but the girls always responded well.”

One of the first people to greet Laurel coach Tom Maack amid all the celebrations was former coach Aloma Jess. Before stepping down after last season, Jess had guided the Locomotives to their previous four state championships — they also won in 2014 and 2017 before this current run — and seven consecutive title-game appearances.

Before taking over for Jess this season, Maack was in the stands at these matches, watching his daughters help the Locomotives’ program accumulate titles. Morgan Maack is a freshman on the Rocky Mountain College roster, while Mya has picked up three state championships now.

For Tom Maack, the joy was simply continuing the long line of success.

“I just heard someone I trust say, ‘that’s a good debut,’ " he said with a big smile. “There’s no better way to finish, of course, than to end up in the top spot there. So it was wonderful.”

Baumann, like the other Locomotives, spent a lot of time post-match taking various photos: With the trophy, with one group of teammates, then another. Then came the family photos. There seemed to be a certain routine to it all.

There should be. This was Laurel's eighth consecutive title-game appearance and the sixth time in the last seven years the Locomotives have faced the Rams. Each team now has three wins in those matchups.

“It’s almost tradition to do this after the state championship,” she said. “This will be my third state championship and my fourth time at the state championship. So, you know, we know what it’s about after the game.”

Does it ever get old?

“No,” she said. “Never.”