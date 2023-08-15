LAUREL--The Laurel Shooting Education Program gets kids involved in BB gun shooting and teaches them both skill and safety. On top of that, they've created national competitors.

Two of those Laurel shooters participating in the program are 14-year-olds Sophia Shellig and Taylor Slyder, who recently turned in strong performances at the national level. Slyder placed fifth out of over 400 competitors, and both girls earned a perfect score on their gun safety test.

"I realized it, but I tried not to focus on it because then it would just make me nervous," Taylor Slyder said. "My dad is my coach, and he helps me to stay calm and just focus on each shot."

Both girls have been shooting since they were nine years old, and have found the sport gives them the opportunity to meet friends while doing something they love.

"When we compete at state, we have a bunch of different teams from Montana, but then when we go to Nationals, you become friends with them, you're not competing with them anymore," Slyder said.

"I've learned how to meet new people and be spontaneous," Sophia Shellig said.

Although the organization produces great shooters, the precision isn't the only focus. Half of their practices are spent learning about gun safety and the intricacies and parts of the gun itself.

"It is such a problem in society these days, and so for us to be able to instill the safety part in them as young as seven or eight years old is very important to me," LSEP secretary and treasurer Keri Werning said.

Not only does the program create responsible shooters, it builds important life skills.

"If you have a bad shot, you have to move past it, because if you stay stuck on it, you're not going to shoot good," Slyder said.

"It teaches these kids a lot about confidence, and it also teaches them a lot about adversity," LSEP President Michelle Slyder said. "It's very difficult to recover from that bad shot in a competition that means so much, you've prepared all year, and one shot could be the difference between first place and tenth place at state or nationals."

The organization is run in partnership with the City of Laurel by a group of volunteers. Michelle Slyder said they owe so much to the community and city in supporting this program and allowing it to be a staple for so many Laurel families.

"I actually competed in this program about 30 years ago, so, it's been around a while in Laurel, we've always had great competitors and teams and lots of times going to nationals," Werning said.

"I only have one year left, but I would like to come back and coach the younger kids," Taylor Slyder said.

They make it look easy, but I can guarantee, it's much harder than it looks.