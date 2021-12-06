BILLINGS, Mont. – Inking his first two recruits for the 2022-23 academic year, Montana State University Billings head golf coach Adam Buie announced the signing of sisters Hannah Adams and Haylee Adams on Monday.

The four-time state champions at Laurel High School will join the Yellowjacket program next fall. “Hannah and Haylee are perfect additions to our team,” said Buie, who is in his first season in charge of both the women’s and men’s golf programs at MSUB. “They represent what MSUB golf is all about. Both are strong students, good golfers, and are going to fit in wonderfully with our team. Laurel has won the state championship every year with the twins leading the charge.”

The twins garnered nearly identical honors during their decorated careers with the Locomotives, with each being a four-time all-state selection. Hannah Adams was a two-time individual state champion with titles in 2019 and 2021, while three times leading the team in scoring average. She also posted the lowest two-day scoring total in school history with a 146 (74-72). “I chose MSUB to further grow my golf career and academics alongside great coaches and teammates,” said Hannah Adams.

Both players earned most inspirational awards, were four-time all-conference selections, and three-time academic all-state selections. Haylee Adams won the team leadership and character award during her junior season, and her personal best round of 1-under-par 70 at Peter Yegen Golf Course was the lowest score in school history. “I chose MSUB as an opportunity to play the sport I am passionate about, and to fulfill a degree that will take me to greater places than I could have imagined,” said Haylee Adams.

The Adams twins are sisters of Mariah Cleveland, who competed at MSUB for four seasons from 2011-15. Cleveland was a second-team all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection as a senior in the spring of 2015, and her career scoring average of 84.5 strokes per round ranks her 18th in school history.

“Coach Jim O'Neil does a great job at Laurel as evidenced by the multiple state titles on the men's and women's teams, and his players are prepared for the college game,” Buie said regarding the Locomotive head coach and father of Yellowjacket men’s golf sophomore Paul O’Neil. “I have no doubt they will transition well and be immediate impact players as Yellowjackets. They are also carrying on with the family legacy as their sister Mariah Cleveland was a contributor and finished her career by making the all-conference team as a senior in 2015. I am excited to see what they accomplish in their time here.”

The Yellowjacket women’s golf team competed in six events during the 2021 fall season. The team is back in action on Feb. 14-15, 2022 at the Lincoln Memorial University Spring Kickoff in Florida, as it begins the spring schedule on the way to the GNAC Championships on April 18-19 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.