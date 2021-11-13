Story by 406 Sports.

LAUREL — The winds of fortune are sending Laurel back to the state championship game.

The Locomotives will defend their Class A title next week at home against Hamilton, thanks to a defensive effort that contained Polson star quarterback Jarrett Wilson and some timely execution on a blustery day at the LHS Sports Complex.

Laurel QB Kyson Moran threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Beau Dantic rushed for 118 yards in the 28-14 victory. It marks the third consecutive year in which the Locomotives will play for the state crown.

“Feels awesome. Three years in a row,” linebacker Shel Osborne said. “It’s just all the hard work we put in in the summertime. We’ve been grinding. We get to celebrate a little bit tonight and start watching some film in the morning.”

Laurel improved to 10-0. Polson finished 10-1.

Osborne was part of a defensive performance that held Wilson to just one touchdown pass — a 52-yarder to Colton Graham in the fourth quarter — and intercepted him once. Wilson came into the game with a state-leading 47 TDs and just two interceptions.

Wilson threw for 219 yards on 24-of-28 passing, but was under pressure for most of the game and not really able to find open receivers other than his underneath routes. Wilson also rushed for just 17 yards on 14 attempts.

“Our secondary did a tremendous job covering people, which is not easy,” Laurel coach Mike Ludwig said. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes; the quarterback scrambles a lot. He got free a few times but we were able to corral him.”

“When he did get loose he didn’t get a huge amount of yards. I give our defensive linemen a lot of credit. We got burned on the one (play), but other than that we kept everything in front of us and we tackled pretty well also.”