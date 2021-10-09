In what may be another preview of the Class A state championship match, the Laurel girls held off Billings Central 3-2 on Saturday at Amend Park.

Mya Maack scored on two counters for Laurel to give the striker an early brace. Maack's second goal was a dazzling display of talent, using a scissor move to get pass the defender on the left side of the box before slotting it home in the top right corner.

Abby Derbyshire scored from distance and sneaked the ball pass Laurel keeper Anna Cole just before halftime and the Rams trailed 2-1 at halftime.

Laurel's Alyse Aby found the back of the net in the 77nd minute to give the Lady Locos a 3-1 cushion, and a possible chance at securing the top spot in Eastern A.

Billings Central's Kellan Wahl proved to have a key goal for the Rams late. Laurel won 3-2 but the goal differential favored Central as they will take the top spot in Eastern A going into the playoffs.

The Billings Central boys defeated Laurel 1-0 at Amend Park before the girls' contest to also win Eastern A.