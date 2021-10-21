The Laurel Locomotives will enter the postseason with an Eastern A conference championship to their name and an undefeated record.

Quarterback Kyson Moran threw three touchdowns on Thursday night as the Locomotives beat Havre 42-7.

Emmet Renner led the Laurel receivers with five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Boehler and Konnor Gregerson also caught touchdowns. Moran was perfect through the air, completing on all ten of his passes for 149 yards.

Beau Dantic led Laurel on the ground with five carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams wore stickers with DM71 on them to honor Dylan Morris of Fergus High School who passed away earlier in the week in a car crash.