Laurel girls, Hamilton boys win Class A Track and Field Team Titles
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
The Laurel girls were able to hold off Whitefish on Saturday on their home track to win the Class A team state championship.
Strong performances by the distance runners from Hamilton helped propel the Broncs to the boys team title.
On Saturday, Hamilton went 1-2 led by Colter Kirkland who won his second gold of the weekend crossing the finish line in 4:29.29.
The Laurel Boys 4x100-meter relay team has been setting school records all year long and they delivered their best performance of the season on Saturday, setting yet another record at the state's biggest meet of the season at 42.79 seconds.
Dillon's Ainsley Shipman had the top mark in the girls triple-jump entering the weekend, and she would win the state title with her jump of 36 feet 8 inches.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
