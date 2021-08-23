LAUREL - The Laurel Locomotives ended the 2020 season hoisting a state championship, after defeating their rival Billings Central 34-0 to capture the teams third state championship.

However, the team lost key players like Eli Aby and Jack Waddell to graduation, but even with replacing key positions they still believe their the team to beat in Class A.

"This team motto is defend until the end so we have all the aspirations to go to the end. We have some work to do upfront but we have all the stuff to do it again," says senior linebacker Shel Osborne. Locos senior running back and linebacker Beau Dantic adds "we just try to keep the momentum going, feeding off last year. It would be awesome to just keep everything going and focus on what we did last year and not letting up."

Replacing players at key positions is easier said than done, but seniors Beau Dantic and Shel Osborne believe the younger guys are ready to step up and contribute to the team's quest for back-to-back state titles.

Dantic says "we have some guys coming up, it won't be too bad they're looking pretty good right now, Kyson Moran at quarterback and we have a couple of receivers."

"We had a lot of juniors who were good skill positions. Kyson Moran was doing as many reps as Eli so we aren't worried there," says Osborne. "Emmett Renner, some speed. Jakob Webinger, Beau Dantic. I think we'll fill in fine."

The Locomotives credit a lot of last year's success to the tight bond the team had, something they're hoping to replicate again this year.

"Just trying to get everyone back together. We had a good bond last year, this year our plan is to try and get a bond with different kids now and keep welcoming people and try and fight back," says senior Kyson Moran.

Laurel opens their season on Saturday, August 28th against the Park Rangers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00pm.