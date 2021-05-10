Laurel has filled its coaching vacancies for girls basketball, girls soccer and volleyball.

Wayne Moorman is set to return to coaching. Moorman graduated from laurel in 1961. He was a part of the Bridger volleyball program from its inception in the mid-1980s until his retirement in 2018.

The ten titles he won trail only retired Senior head coach Jeff Carroll and Huntley Project's longtime coach, Iona Stookey.

Buddy Windy Boy has been hired as the head girls baskeball coach for Laurel. Windy Boy replaces Eddie Cochran, who was 24-14 in two seasons with the Locomotives before stepping down last month.

Windy Boy was Laurel's JV girls coach last season. Before joining the Locomotives, Windy Boy coaches the boys basketball team at Plenty Coups from 2014 to 2018.

Tom Maack is taking over the defending champion Laurel girls soccer program. Maack is a longtime coach at various levels for different clubs in Laurel. He's coached the current group of Laurel juniors, sophomores, and freshmen for 10 years in the non-high school club soccer seasons. Maack was the head coach for the boys soccer team last season .