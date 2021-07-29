The Laurel Dodgers scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings on Thursday to comeback and beat top-seeded Belgrade, 6-4.

Belgrade jumped out a 4-0 lead, scoring runs in the second, third, and fourth innings respectively. That's when Laurel staged their comeback.

Maverick Hoppman led the Dodgers with two hits. Jaxson Wittmayer, Bauer, Richie Cortese, Ricky Temporal, JD Ketterling all recorded a hit.

Laurel pitcher Ian Bauer threw a complete game, allowing eight hits and four runs, and dishing out four strikeouts .

Laurel will play at 7 PM on Friday.