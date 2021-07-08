The Laurel Dodgers started the season with a 2-2 record. That was followed by a nine game losing streak.

Fast forward a month and a half later and they're one of the hottest teams in Legion Baseball.

Dodgers ended the month of June with a 18-5 record, now riding a nine game winning streak. Laurel won the Cloninger Classic Championship in Helena a few weeks ago, grinding out a pair of nail-biters.

"It gives us a nice little feel. It calms the nerves down, we know the situation. I think it's a good opportunity for our younger players to get a good look, a good feel and make some plays and they've done that so far and that's why we've been winning," said Senior Jaxon Wittmayer.

Both the semifinal and title game were decided by one run and the team said being able to pull out close victories in high-stake games will help them come the postseason in just about a month.

Laurel Senior J.D. Ketterling added, "If we want to keep winning we're going to keep playing in those bigger games and we're going to need the experience to be able to get the job done even when it's crunch time. I feel like we're very blessed to have those opportunities and play in those games already.

The Dodgers are set to play four games in Dickinson, ND this weekend. The Eastern A District tournament is July 22-25 in Glasgow.