"I think last night I was wearing my helmet in the shower."

That's how excited Carter Warnick and the Billings West football team was to get back on the field Friday morning.

The early-morning practice at 7 AM marks the beginning of two-a-day practices for fall sports teams as they prepare for their first games in a couple weeks.

At Billings West, the football team was an excited bunch, and they should be. West has a roster loaded with talent and some big dreams for this season.

"Yeah a lot of energy early. We had a meeting before this, everyone was pumped during warm-ups everyone was hooting and hollering so everyone's pretty pumped," said Bear's senior Riley Bergeson.

West is ready to get back to work after falling short in the AA title game a year ago against Missoula Sentinel. A lot of starters from that team are back now for their senior years, creating plenty of buzz, and dreams of another state championship for the Bears.

"I think state is a realistic goal for us and I think we can do it if we stay accountable and work hard. It's easy to say we should be there with our success, but this year isn't last year so play and win some games to get there," said senior Carter Warnick.

The Golden Bears are packed with speed at the skill positions, highlighted by a handful of guys already fielding Division I offers. Senior quarterback Isaiah Claunch has plenty of weapons of his disposal, led by Caden and Taco Dowler.

That said, the true heart of this Billings West attack, may be the big guys in the trenches.

"Our offensive line doesn't get talked about too much that's football, you know it's not a glory position but our offensive line if we put work in, get gritty and mean, I think we have the best line in the state which sounds cocky but I think that with our size, depth, and experience," said Warnick, a senior center for West.

The Golden Bear's season kicks off on Friday, August 27 with a rematch against the Spartans in Missoula.