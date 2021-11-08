LAME DEER, Mont. - After running with more than 20,000 others in the New York Marathon, the Northern Cheyenne Reservation is welcoming back one of their own with pride.

Goldstein Little Eagle braced the challenge of running the New York Marathon and was the only member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe to complete the race.

He finished with a time of four hours, 26 minutes and 34 seconds. He says he carried the Northern Cheyenne flag while he was running.

In addition to running for his tribe, Little Eagle says he also ran for the American Cancer Society, which is something, he says, motivated him to finish the marathon.

"I was going through different types of pain when I was running. It wasn't exactly a smooth marathon, but I was there. The pain that people go through with cancer, that I don't know about because I've never had it, but that's what reminded me of my purpose and why I'm running while representing us back home too," Little Eagle said.

When he arrived at the airport Monday afternoon, Little Eagle was greeted by family members and Northern Cheyenne tribal members. He says the support he received upon his arrival was overwhelming, and he's happy his family was able to watch him run in the marathon.

Little Eagle is one of the founding members of Run DNC, a healthy living grassroots organization that is spiritually based. It focuses on the mental, physical and social needs of its participants.