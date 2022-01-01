Lame Deer girls basketball is feeling rejuvenated this season under their new head coach Cameron McCormick.

"It's been a blessing for the opportunity to coach these young Northern Cheyenne girls... and so far we are learning. We are learning and we will continue to learn and improve day-by-day, practice-by-practice. Just trying to implement dedication, sacrifice, diligence, and just lay a foundation there," McCormick said.

McCormick has previously coached at Lodge Grass, Rocky Boy, Northern Cheyenne, and Absarokee. That journey has now taken him to Lame Deer as the school's athletic director and head girls basketball coach.

"To make a long story short, I just kept my faith in god that wherever he wants me to go, that's where I've went. Just to be a teacher, and I'm fortunate to teach the game of basketball."

The girls say McCormick has become their glue, bringing them together. And despite starting five seniors, the Morning Stars say they feel like a new team.

"Well, with our new coach it feels amazing, we feel like a brand-new team compared to last year, it's just really nice to come together and play together," said senior Jenna Sanders.

Fellow senior Chelsey Spang added, "He's just been pushing us to dedicate ourselves and get all our distractions out of the way so we can focus on our game."

Lame Deer didn't win a game last season, but the new hope provided by a new coach, and a couple wins on their belt already this year, has them eyeing the postseason.

"We are improving each game as we continue moving forward so I hope to make it to the state tournament," said Sanders.

McCormick's goals stretch past the basketball court. He hopes basketball success for the Morning Stars can inspire a sense of unity in Lame Deer.

"In a nutshell, it's to bring the tribe together down there. As a sovereign nation, if we can have unity that's a major accomplishment in the wake of the pandemic that we've been through. "