On Saturday, Laurel defeated Billings Central 2-0, winning their fourth state Class A girls soccer state championship in the last five seasons.

The Lady Locos become only the second team in Class A to three-peat since the class was created in 2001 .

"It feels amazing to be walking off with three state championships, this is my last soccer game so I'm on top of the world right now," said Laurel senior Chloe Baumann.

After feeling overshadowed by last year's senior class, this year's group say they are proud to finish the job and continue the legacy in Laurel.

"It's pretty special since we didn't have that upper group, we finally proved we're just as good as them and that we deserve to be here too," said senior Madison Peaton.

After scoring the opening goal on the foot of Peaton, the Locos quickly gained confidence, adding another shortly after on the foot of Mya Maack and never looking back from there.

"Once we get a first goal, the intensity lights us so much. It's every single year, every single game, every single championship. You score the first goal, you draw first blood and the game is yours every single time," said junior Mya Maack.

While Maack claims her third straight state title, it is the first with her dad there as head coach.