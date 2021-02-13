Editor's note: This is a release from the University of Montana.

The Montana women's basketball team extended its winning streak to a season-high three games on Saturday afternoon at Weber State, but not before having to overcome some unexpectedly tense moments.

After building a 39-22 halftime lead, the Lady Griz (10-7, 7-5 BSC) went cold in the second half and fell behind by as many as three in the fourth quarter.

Montana still trailed 57-56 entering the final two minutes but a game-winning basket by Abby Anderson with 1:48 to go and some defensive stops, one an Anderson blocked shot, allowed the Lady Griz to finish the two-game road sweep, 58-57.

Montana defeated Weber State (0-14, 0-11 BSC) 61-46 on Thursday night.

"When we lost the lead, we had every reason to sulk and we didn't," said coach Mike Petrino . "We rallied together and got the job done. I'm proud of getting two road wins."

With the game tied 15-15 after the first quarter, Montana exploded in the second, outscoring Weber State 24-7 to send the Lady Griz to the locker room with a comfortable 17-point lead.

It looked like it was going to be another blowout loss for the winless Wildcats, who entered the game getting outscored this season by more than 19 points per outing.

But Montana couldn't maintain the momentum through the break.

The Lady Griz had three turnovers less than three minutes into the second half, and the Wildcats hit their first four shots of the third quarter. And all of a sudden it was a game again.

Montana went 2 for 12 in the third quarter, 6 for 28 in the second half after shooting 43 percent to open the game.

Weber State outscored Montana 23-10 in the third period to pull within four.

"The third quarter definitely hurt us. For all the good things we did in the first half, they kind of got erased in the third quarter," said Petrino.

"We got stagnant on offense and defense. When you miss shots on offense, you stand more on defense. We let them get momentum."

Weber State had only hit 46 3-pointers all season entering Saturday's game. Only 10 teams in the entire nation average fewer makes per game.

The Wildcats hit three in the third quarter and opened the fourth with another. The Wildcats were within one, 49-48.

"Credit to them. They had some kids who stepped up and made plays," said Petrino. "I don't think our effort was consistent on defense."

Montana misfired on its first four shots of the fourth quarter, making them 2 for 16 in the second half to that point.

The Lady Griz gave up the lead a minute into the final period and fell behind by three, 52-49, on a pair of Weber State free throws.

It was only the second time this season the Wildcats have held a lead in the fourth quarter.

Enter: Kyndall Keller . The freshman asked for the ball on the left wing and hit a big one, a 3-pointer with 7:18 to go that tied the score at 52-52.

Keller finished with 10 points off the bench, her best scoring game since Jan. 1.

"Kyndall was a huge spark for us," said Petrino. "She comes off the bench and gives us so much energy. Her efforts create opportunities for our team, and that's huge for us."

With a chance to pick up its first win of the season, Weber State would go 3 for 16 in the fourth quarter. But Montana was going 4 for 16, and that kept it a one-possession game the rest of the way.

After Keller's basket, neither team would score for the next three and a half minutes, until a Weber State free throw gave the Wildcats a one-point lead.

Sophia Stiles answered on Montana's next possession, a turnaround from 10 feet out to put the Lady Griz up one, 54-53.

She would be Montana's most consistent performer on Saturday, picking up her second career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. She also added four assists while playing a team-high 33 minutes.

"She does so much for us. The effort she gives on offense and defense is outstanding, and her leadership has been fantastic," said Petrino.

"I can't say enough about what she's been for our team. She's the glue for us, gets us organized. She has a great competitive spirit. She really helped us in some big moments."

When Weber State hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds later, its season-high seventh of the game, this after going 3 for 26 the previous four, to go up 56-54 with 3:07 left, it felt like it might be the death blow with the way things were going.

Enter: Abby Anderson . She was 2 for 8 when she got the ball on the left block with 2:37 remaining and scored to tie it at 56-56.

After the Wildcats made one of two free throws, Montana again went to Anderson, this time on the right block. She scored again with 1:48 left, putting her team up 58-57.

"She hit some timely shots for us down the stretch," said Petrino. "We've seen her do that before."

She wasn't done. Aloma Solovi appeared to have an open 12 footer with 75 seconds left, but there was Anderson to swat it away, her fourth block of the day, her ninth of the road trip.

Weber State got a pair of good looks in the final minute, one with four seconds to play from 15 feet out on the right baseline, but missed on both, and Montana was able to run out the clock.

Carmen Gfeller finished with eight points and nine rebounds, her second-highest total of the season, Madi Schoening added seven points and seven rebounds.

"This team shows grit. I'm proud of how we handle adversity," said Petrino. "We didn't just blow a big lead. We lost the lead and fell behind. To be able to come back and close the game out, I'm proud of them for that."