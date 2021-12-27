Girls wrestling is entering its second season in the Treasure State and the Billings Senior Lady Broncs are excited for what this season has in store for them.

In the inaugural season for the sport, Billings Senior boasted one state champion, placed four more, and finished as the runner-up to Kalispell Flathead at the first girls state wrestling meet in Lockwood.

"The moment in Lockwood there was a lot to learn from. We went in with a very strong group of girls. I learned as a coach what I can do better to prepare our team for a state tournament. We lost by seven points to Flathead that was pretty heartbreaking but as a coach next day you wake up and start planning for the next season," said head girls wrestling coach Mickey Mahlmeister.

Kendal Tucker, now a sophomore for the Broncs was that state champion in Lockwood.

"That was the goal this summer, that we all have in our mind. We have to come with the numbers, train, and beat them out," said Tucker.





She says the individual championship has only motivated her more entering this season.

"It just makes me want to keep working harder, keep improving get better and be the best I can possibly be," said Tucker.

That success Senior had at the state meet has created momentum for the program. Basketball players are even switching over the wrestling, and they now boast over twenty girls on the team.

"Just the excitement we have on campus, is what adds up to having the numbers we have this year,' Mahlmeister said. 'One of the biggest advantages to having all the girls on the team is having training partners in practice. So our girls get other girls to practice with."

Cheyenne Daigneu started wrestling last season and placed at state. Now, she will continue her wrestling career at Waldorf University, and along with her teammate Kendal Tucker, feels a responsibility to grow the sport at their school and across the state.

"I definitely hope I inspire people to do it, it's a fun sport to do, it's really hard but if you love it you enjoy every part of it so I hope more girls come and try out," said Daigneau.

Tucker added, "When I started wrestling, my sister decided to start wrestling after the first tournament I was at. And after state I tried to find as many girls as I could and tell them they should at least try it."