RAPID CITY, S.D. – Kinsey Irvin claimed her first collegiate title on Tuesday afternoon, as the Montana State University Billings senior won medalist honors at the South Dakota School of Mines Hardrocker Invitational held at the Golf Club at Red Rock.

Irvin, who was tied for second after shooting a 79 on Monday, matched her career single-round low with a 76 on Tuesday and set a personal-best for a two-round total with her winning score of 155. Irvin held of Tuesday Epperson of Westminster College, who was within a single stroke on her 18th and final hole but finished two back with a 157.

Irvin had nothing worse than a bogey on her scorecard on Tuesday, as she started with a birdie on the par-4, 329-yard first hole and never looked back. Irvin finished the front-nine with six straight pars, and added a birdie on the par-4, 340-yard 13th hole to help solidify her victory.

Irvin is the sixth player in MSUB history to win a tournament, and the first since Bailee Dexter won the Yellowjacket Spring Invitational on April 10, 2018. The field of 45 players is tied for the third-most among the 10 total tournament wins recorded by Yellowjacket players.

The MSUB women took third place overall, and improved by seven strokes between rounds for a final score of 665 (336-329).

Tierney Messmer took fifth place at the tournament, finishing with a two-round score of 160 (81-79). The senior started her day with four straight pars, before making her lone birdie on the par-5, 489-yard ninth hole to card a 2-over-par 38 on the front.

Senior Jalen Wagner and sophomore Brennan Larson each tied for 14th place, with two-round totals of 175. Larson was the team’s most improved player, cutting off five strokes from her first-round 90 to finish the event with a collegiate best score of 85. Wagner meanwhile wrapped up the event with an 89 on Tuesday after shooting an 86 on Monday.

Freshman Meilyn Armstrong also displayed improvement on Tuesday, cutting her score down by five strokes and finishing with a 187 (96-91) to tie for 27th place.

Chadron State College claimed the team title, with a two-round score of 658 (326-332) to hold off second-place Westminster by three strokes.

THE BUZZ: Irvin was named the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Day…she matched her score of 76 for her collegiate low, which she previously achieved on two occasions including last week at the Saint Martin’s Invitational…Irvin bested her collegiate two-round mark of 157 – also set last week – by two strokes.

NEXT UP: The Yellowjackets are in action at a pair of tournaments next week, with the Western New Mexico Invitational set for Sept. 27-28 at Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Ariz., and the Beartooth Invitational running the same days at Laurel Golf Club locally. Live scoring for the events will be available online here.