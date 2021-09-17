Story by 406 Sports.

BILLINGS — Already leading by three touchdowns at halftime, Billings Central dropped the hammer on Havre on the first play of the third quarter.

Kade Boyd took a handoff from quarterback Adam Balkenbush on a sweep, ran to his right and patiently waited for running lanes to open. Picking his way behind pulling guard Logan Hughes, Boyd eventually saw the seas part and ran untouched for a 70-yard touchdown that effectively ended the matchup between Class A football foes.

It was Boyd’s fourth touchdown of the game, and the No. 3-ranked Rams were on their way to a 37-7 homecoming victory at Herb Klindt Field. Central improved to 3-0, while the Blue Ponies dipped to 2-2.

The Rams again piled up yards and points on the strength of their running game. Sixth-year Havre coach Ryan Gatch couldn’t help but feel the sting when it was over.

“First play of the second half they were able to hit their bread-and-butter play on us,” Gatch said. “It’s frustrating. For six years we’ve worked on stopping that play, but one of the things that they do is execute well.

“They’re a well-coached football team, they’ve got great players in their program and they’ve got some tradition that goes with it.”

Boyd and fellow junior ball-carrier Clay Oven are the yin and yang of Central’s offense. Boyd also had touchdown runs of 6, 2 and 6 yards in the first half. He finished with 146 yards on 12 carries, and it was his third 100-yard game of the year.

Oven added 59 yards on 10 attempts, including an 18-yard touchdown run in the third. Oven and Boyd came into Friday averaging 261.5 yards per game between them.

Boyd’s 70-yard run was the dagger.

“We came out at halftime and didn’t want to let off the gas. That play was huge. That kept the momentum going,” Boyd said.

“I took the ball and I was waiting for my guard. (Hughes) did a great job helping me out. I had my hand on his back the whole way. After that I just took off and there was open grass ahead of me. It was amazing blocking by the line.”

Central’s defense also rose to the occasion. The Rams pounced on a pair of fumbles that set up touchdowns. One such recovery was made by defensive back Kellan McClintock, who scooped a loose ball and raced 53 yards to the Havre 6. That set up Boyd’s first score.

The Rams limited Havre’s Orion Thivierge to 54 yards on 17 carries. Thivierge later left with what Gatch said was a back injury, but the Blue Ponies anticipate him to return to the lineup.

Boyd scored his third touchdown a few plays after laying a big block to open up room for teammate Preston Hubley on the outside. Boyd also caught a 26-yard pass from Aidan Aldrich to convert a third-and-long play in the fourth quarter.

Havre got on the board in the fourth on a 55-yard touchdown pass down the sideline from quarterback Trenton Maloughney to Jason Wold.

Havre will host Miles City next week. Central travels to play Livingston.

Rams coach Jim Stanton has so far been impressed with the quick growth of what is a young roster.

“Our kids have responded well,” Stanton said. “They’re so coachable, they play hard, they listen. They play as a team. If you step on the field and play together you can do a lot of positive things. They’re really selfless and fun to be around.”