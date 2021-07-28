Jose Vitor Leme Wins Last Cowboy Standing in Cheyenne

Taking home second place was Texas young gun Campbell. In a rematch for the ages, Campbell conquered Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) for 95.25 points, the highest score of the weekend – as well as the second highest of the season – falling only .25 points shy of his previous score aboard the bovine athlete. The out also earned Woopaa the title of YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event, awarded for the highest bull score of the event.
In Round 3, Campbell came down early off of Lil 2 Train (Jane Clark/Gene Owen), but advanced to Round 4 based on his aggregate score, where the 2020 PBR World Finals event winner rode Dr. X (Universal Rodeo) for 90.5 points to clinch a berth in the final round. In Round 5, Campbell gritted out an 81.75-point ride on Mr. Winston (Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger).
For his efforts, Campbell earned $46,520.71 and 212 world points. Starting Monday night at No. 17 in the world standings, his second-place finish rocketed him to No. 6.
After a valiant effort across the two-day event, 2012 PRCA World Champion Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) settled into a third-place finish. The Texan cowboy had the crowd on its feet after delivering an exhilarating 94.5-point ride aboard Chiseled (Flinn/D&H Cattle Co.) in Round 2, the second-highest ride score of the night. In a heartbreaking moment in Round 3, Teel was thrown to the ground at 5.7 seconds by Buckin’ For Cash (Paradigm Bull Company) and then again came down hard in Round 4 against Tarabull (Rockin T Ranch).
Teel took home $7,227.81 and 57 world points, carrying him from No. 10 to No. 8 in the world standings.
With a fourth-place finish, Jesse Petri (Palestine, Texas) closed the gap in his campaign for Rookie of the Year. He now sits 107.92 points behind No. 1 rookie Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado). The young Texan earned his career-first 90-point ride aboard Diddy Wa Diddy (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty) in Round 2. The rookie was unable to defuse Boogie Bomb (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) after being flung to the ground at 5.67 seconds in Round 3. Round 4 was just as disappointing for the young gun as his matchup with Marquis Metal Works Draggin Up (Paradigm Bull Co./Marquis Metal Works) lasted a mere 5.03 seconds.
Petri collected 22 world points, moving him from No. 21 to No. 18 in the world standings.
2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) rode his Round 1 victory to a fifth-place finish for the event overall. Despite being bucked off his Round 2 bull War Dress (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) and Smooth Wreck (Diamond Willow/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) in Round 3, the Texas cowboy picked up an $8,000 paycheck and 39 world points. Davis remains No. 3 in the world standings.
The top riders of the PBR will next travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PBR Express Ranches Classic presented by PitBoss at the BOK Center July 31 and August 1.
rofessional Bull Riders - LAST COWBOY STANDING
Cheyenne, WY, 2021
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 85-92.25-90.75-88.75-91.25-448.00-293 Points.
2. Boudreaux Campbell, 84.75-95.25-0-90.5-81.75-352.25-212 Points.
3. Cody Teel, 89.75-94.5-0-0-0-184.25-57 Points.
4. Jesse Petri, 82.5-90-0-0-0-172.50-22 Points.
5. Cooper Davis, 91-0-0-0-0-91.00-39 Points.
6. João Ricardo Vieira, 0-90.5-0-0-0-90.50-21 Points.
7. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-89.75-0-0-0-89.75-17 Points.
8. Cody Nance, 88-0-0-0-0-88.00-22 Points.
9. Conner Halverson, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-19.5 Points.
(tie). Daylon Swearingen, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-19.5 Points.
11. Junior Patrik Souza, 86.25-0-0-0-0-86.25-17 Points.
12. J.T. Moore, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-16 Points.
13. Eli Vastbinder, 84.75-0-0-0-0-84.75-12 Points.
Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Taylor Toves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Vinell Mariano, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Deklan Garland, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00