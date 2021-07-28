Jose Vitor Leme Wins Last Cowboy Standing in Cheyenne

Editors Note: PBR Press Release

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) went 5-for-5 over two days at PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to win his first PBR Major, out-dueling Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) on a night that showcased one of the greatest displays of bull riding in the history of the sport.

The stars of the PBR put up eight rides of 90 points or more on the second night of the unique progressive-elimination format under the lights at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Leme rode three bulls for 90 points or more and extended his world standings lead to 361.5 points over No. 2 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil).

“This is my first major event (win) during the season,” Leme said. “For sure, I got a lot of important points today here. My next goal is to be a back-to-back World Champion. That’s one of my dreams, and I’ll ride for that.”

“I’ve watched every major in PBR and this is the best one I’ve ever seen,” said two-time PBR world Champion Justin McBride. “Jose has been nothing short of phenomenal this entire event. He had every kind of bull thrown at him, and he’s handled every one with perfection.”

In Round 2, Leme rode Drago (Jeb Fredericks/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 92.25 points, his highest ride score of the event. He continued his perfect evening atop Young Man’s Blues (Paradigm Bull Co./Jess Lockwood/Parker McCollum) for 90.75 points, winning Round 3. The Brazilian then made the 8 on Midnight Flyer (Paradigm Bull Company), scoring 88.75 points in Round 4.

In his final ride of the night, Leme bested Safety Meeting (Hruby/Kainz/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 91.25 points.

In addition to the 293 world points that the win earned him, Leme also collected a check for a total of $113,630.18 for his efforts across the two nights.